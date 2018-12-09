Private schools

Last month, the PPP-led Sindh government’s hasty decision to relocate the private schools that were running in residential areas was rightly taken back. The ruling party should realise that the province’s education sector heavily relies on private schools. This is because government-run schools and colleges in Sindh are in a deplorable condition. From the poor level of infrastructure to unsatisfactory quality of education, these educational institutions offer nothing to students. Even though the school monitors appointed by the Sindh education and literacy department yielded positive results in the early stage, now they show no sign of progress.

By installing biometric system is not sufficient to ensure school staff’s regular attendance. The responsibility of the relevant authorities doesn’t end with establishing monitoring teams or assigning the responsibility to neutral institutions to assess the standards of education in the province; nor does it end with closing the schools in a situation where more schools are needed. Rather, it ends with ensuring that desired aims are met with the desired success. For it, more must be done.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur