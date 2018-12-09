close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 9, 2018

German industrial output dips

Business

AFP
December 9, 2018

Frankfurt: German industrial production saw an unexpected dip in October, official data showed, suggesting a wobbly start to the fourth quarter for Europe´s top economy.

Industrial output slipped 0.5 percent year-on-year, national statistics office Destatis said, after a downwardly revised 0.1 percent rise in September.

Analysts surveyed by Factset had predicted a jump in October output. The fall was led by slumps in consumer goods and energy production. But there was some good news in the manufacturing sector, with capital and producer goods makers reporting slight gains. The German economy ministry blamed October´s weak reading on ongoing problems in the crucial auto industry, where carmakers have struggled to adapt to tough new EU pollution tests.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business