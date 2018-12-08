Saudi envoy calls on CJ

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki paid a courtesy call on the Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

He briefed the chief justice about bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and said both the states were having common tradition and culture, said a press release Friday. The ambassador expressed his good wishes and thanked the CJ for sparing time for him.