close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 8, 2018

Saudi envoy calls on CJ

National

A
APP
December 8, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki paid a courtesy call on the Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

He briefed the chief justice about bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and said both the states were having common tradition and culture, said a press release Friday. The ambassador expressed his good wishes and thanked the CJ for sparing time for him.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan