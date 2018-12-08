Pemra notices to 17 TV channels for airing fake news

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday issued show cause notice to 17 television channels for airing fake news of a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal.
The authority asked these channels in the notice to submit their reply within seven days; otherwise, ex-parte proceedings would be initiated against them. It said the electronic media had been cautioned repeatedly to get their information verified before putting it on air.
