Pemra notices to 17 TV channels for airing fake news

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday issued show cause notice to 17 television channels for airing fake news of a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal.

The authority asked these channels in the notice to submit their reply within seven days; otherwise, ex-parte proceedings would be initiated against them. It said the electronic media had been cautioned repeatedly to get their information verified before putting it on air.