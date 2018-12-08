Imran urges youth to work for ideology of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has impressed upon the youth to work dedicatedly for the ideology of Pakistan.

Addressing the students belonging to Balochistan in a function here on Friday at the Prime Minister House (PMO), he recalled that Quaid-e-Azam was initially opposed to the ideology of Pakistan and he wanted to see Muslims and Hindus of undivided India should live together but once he realised that the Muslims of subcontinent should have a separate homeland for them and they cannot live with Hindus anymore, he contested against the Congress leadership and worked for creation of a separate Muslim country tirelessly.

Imran Khan reminded that 200 million Muslims of India have no leader today. The Muslims in India don’t have equal rights and they realise the importance of Pakistan. He said the nation, whose ideology becomes weak, ceases to exist. Our new generation must understand the causes for establishment of Pakistan after countless sacrifices. Creation of Pakistan wasn’t an easy proposition. No nation can survive without maintaining an ideology.”

Dilating upon the Afghan situation and its link with the United States, the Prime Minister said that the country which had been asking us for “Do More,” in past now seeking our help for entering in the process of dialogue and political reconciliation. The Khan said he had been emphasising since several years that war was no solution to the Afghan issue.

Imran Khan announced that Pakistan will never be part of other’s war in future and “We will not bow before anyone.” He said that Pakistan is keen for peace in the region including Afghanistan and considers negotiated settlement of Afghan situation is the best and only course.

Talking about the domestic scene, Imran Khan expressed the resolve to raise living standard of people across the country. The Prime Minister said that the federal government has been working with Balochistan government to improve the lot of the people in the province. The incumbent chief minister of Balochistan is fully cognizant of it. He said that certain public welfare programmes are going to be announced in days to come. He said women empowerment is a priority of the government, and a law is going to be introduced to ensure inheritance rights of women.

Imran Khan said that the principles of the state of Medina such as justice, rule of law, and women rights will be enforced to make Pakistan a truly Islamic welfare state. The Prime Minister said Pakistan will no more fight anyone's war, nor will it be coerced by any foreign power. He said Pakistan wants peace. However, he said, no compromise will be made on national integrity.

The Prime Minister announced to eliminate deprivation of Balochistan and assured that the government would raise the standard of life in the backwards areas. He said that in a system where justice prevails, gap between poor and rich ceases to exist. He regretted that the investment hadn’t been made on the people who deserved for it in the past. “We will give due attention on the woman rights and uplift of the downtrodden.”