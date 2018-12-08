PIA crash victims remembered

CHITRA: People from various walks of life held a memorial service and offered prayers for those who lost lives in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crash in 2016.

A special ceremony was held at the Yadgar-e-Shuhda at the Osama Warraich Park on the Booni Road.

A floral wreath was placed on the memorial on behalf of Deputy Commissioner, Khursheed Alam Mahsud, and District Police Officer Furqan Bilal