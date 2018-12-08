PIA crash victims remembered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHITRA: People from various walks of life held a memorial service and offered prayers for those who lost lives in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crash in 2016.
A special ceremony was held at the Yadgar-e-Shuhda at the Osama Warraich Park on the Booni Road.
A floral wreath was placed on the memorial on behalf of Deputy Commissioner, Khursheed Alam Mahsud, and District Police Officer Furqan Bilal
