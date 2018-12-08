close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

NAB grills Zulfi Bukhari

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi on Friday to answer questions about his off-shore companies disclosed in the Panama Leaks.

A three-member of investigators questioned Bukhari about his off-shore companies.

Before this appearance, he had also appeared twice before a three-member investigation team of the bureau.

According to sources, during investigations at the NAB Rawalpindi office Bukhari gave details about his off-shore companies and told the NAB that four out of his six off-shore companies were running into losses.

Bukhari told them further that he was born in London and his father had been there for 38 years.

He said all his business was in the United Kingdom and no investment had been made in Pakistan.

Talking to the media, when he was asked if the NAB’s special prosecutor had resigned because of him, Bukhari said it was a big lie, as he did know the prosecutor.

Asked if he will also tender his resignation, Bukhari said one adviser had resigned, as he was facing a reference against him in the accountability court, while the JIT was formed against the other.

“In my case, there is no case of corruption against me. The case is about

placing my name on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the Islamabad High Court and other is about my dual nationality, which is in Supreme Court,” he added.

More From Top Story