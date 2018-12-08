Need to reject ‘politics of chaos’ in the name of Islam

QUETTA: Speakers at two separate events on Friday rejected the politics of chaos in name of Islam and urged the people belonging to all segments of society to play their role for progress, prosperity and stability of the country by forging unity, harmony, tolerance and brotherhood.

An orientation ceremony of Paigham-e-Pakistan was held at the Governor House in Quetta wherein Balochistan Governor Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and provincial Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan participated as special guests. Leadership of all Wafaqul Madaris, religious scholars, political leaders, civil society members and students from different religious seminaries attended the event. Another event titled ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan Ulema Convention on Intersect Harmony’ was organized at the Quetta Club. Wafaqul Madaris Arabia Balochistan Nazim Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, Tanzeemul Madaris Balochistan leader Maulana Shehzad Ahmed, Wafaqul Madaris al Salfia leader Abdullah Zamirani, Wafaqul Shia leader Allama Akbar Hussain Zahidi and Rabita al Madaris Nazim Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi were prominent among those who spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the speakers maintained that some anti-state elements wanted to weaken the country by promoting extremism, sectarianism and hatred. They said the people should be educated according to the teachings of Islam, which preaches peace, religious tolerance and equality and has nothing to do with the menaces of terrorism and extremism.

The speakers said the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative, which is based on a consensus decree by 5,000 clerics and aims at establishment of peace in the country and eradication of extremism and terrorism in the light of Quran, Sunnah and social principles of Islamic Shariah, is a beacon of hope for all segments of the society. They said by applying the golden principles of Islam, the country can be turned into a role model of peace and harmony by ridding the society of hatred, divisions and prejudices.

Underlining the need for transformation of communities for a peaceful coexistence, the speakers called for promoting social justice and forbearance in the society for achieving the objectives of intersect harmony. They said humanity was the greatest religion of the world, adding that all human beings were born free having equal rights. Islam advocates human rights the most, they said, and added that the ‘Charter of Madina’ was the first constitution wherein Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) assembled the believers and non-believers on one platform. The constitution of Pakistan also guarantees the rights of minorities, they said, adding that no legislation in Pakistan could be made against the Quran and Sunnah.

The speakers emphasized the need to follow a code of conduct to eradicate extremism from the society and promote peace, tolerance, unity and brotherhood, which, according to them, will help thwart the nefarious designs of the enemies who are hell bent on dividing the Muslim Ummah on religious, sectarian and ethnic lines in order to make it weaker.

They called upon the religious scholars to play their role in creating unity among Muslims by taking practical steps to nullify the propaganda against Islam, and stressed the need to work together to spread resemblances prevailing in different sects instead of the differences.

The speakers also appreciated the role of law enforcement agencies who had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for maintaining peace and stability in the country.The participants also threw light on the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan launched earlier this year with an aim to address the challenges posed by extremism and sectarianism through a national narrative which portrayed a soft and positive image of Pakistan and highlighted Islam as a religion of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and harmony.