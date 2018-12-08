Task force to monitor pesticides in Punjab

LAHORE: A task force committee has been formulated by Chief Minister Punjab under the 100-day plan of Prime Minister Imran Khan to monitor pesticides, said a spokesperson of agriculture department here on Friday

The task force has been set up under the chair of MPA Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi. Other members included; secretary agriculture, additional secretary (taskforce) agriculture, Malik Ghulam Murtaza Rahim Khar, Dr Waseem Hassan Langrial, Mian Abdul Hanan and others.

The committee will monitor the quality as well as prices of pesticides, the spokesperson said adding that the committee will check the quality and submit its recommendations for giving relief to the farmers in prices.

He said a mobile laboratory is also being established to check the quality of pesticides. Writing of barcode has been made compulsory for ensuring quality of pesticides. It will also help to ensure provision of genuine pesticides. The spokesperson said the committee would also engage the pesticides companies for identifying prices of pesticides to provide these pesticides to small farmers on suitable prices.