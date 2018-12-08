close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

Doctor shot dead in Gujranwala

National

GUJRANWALA: A doctor was shot dead here on Friday. According to the FIR, accused Ahmed wanted to contract marriage with a nurse working in the clinic of Dr Habib Alam. However, Dr Habib refrained the accused from teasing the nurse, which infuriated Ahmed. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly shot Dr Habib dead and fled.

