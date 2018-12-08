Doctor shot dead in Gujranwala

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A doctor was shot dead here on Friday. According to the FIR, accused Ahmed wanted to contract marriage with a nurse working in the clinic of Dr Habib Alam. However, Dr Habib refrained the accused from teasing the nurse, which infuriated Ahmed. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly shot Dr Habib dead and fled.
GUJRANWALA: A doctor was shot dead here on Friday. According to the FIR, accused Ahmed wanted to contract marriage with a nurse working in the clinic of Dr Habib Alam. However, Dr Habib refrained the accused from teasing the nurse, which infuriated Ahmed. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly shot Dr Habib dead and fled.