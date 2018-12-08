Rangers arrest 18 suspected criminals

The Sindh Rangers on Friday arrested 18 suspects during raids in different parts of the city. Naveed Hussain, Ali Raza, Amjad Hussain and Mumtaz Ali alias Rizwan were arrested during a raid conducted in Mobina Town. They were involved in various cases of child kidnapping, according to a Rangers spokesperson. Nine suspects, who were involved in various cases of street crime and robberies, were apprehended in Al-Falah, Zaman Town and Korangi Industrial Area. They were identified as Wasim, Raheel, Sikander Ahmed, Ghulam Waris, Syed Shahab, Jabir Ali, Sunil, Junaid, Abrar Ahmed and Ovais.

Moreover, Amjad Khan, Huzaifa Manzoor Ali, Irshad Ahmed, Zubair Alam and Aurangzaib were arrested in Madina Colony and on the Superhighway for their involvement in aerial firing and drug peddling. Drugs, arms and ammunition were seized and the suspects were handed over to police for further legal action.