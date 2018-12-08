close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

Rangers arrest 18 suspected criminals

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

The Sindh Rangers on Friday arrested 18 suspects during raids in different parts of the city. Naveed Hussain, Ali Raza, Amjad Hussain and Mumtaz Ali alias Rizwan were arrested during a raid conducted in Mobina Town. They were involved in various cases of child kidnapping, according to a Rangers spokesperson. Nine suspects, who were involved in various cases of street crime and robberies, were apprehended in Al-Falah, Zaman Town and Korangi Industrial Area. They were identified as Wasim, Raheel, Sikander Ahmed, Ghulam Waris, Syed Shahab, Jabir Ali, Sunil, Junaid, Abrar Ahmed and Ovais.

Moreover, Amjad Khan, Huzaifa Manzoor Ali, Irshad Ahmed, Zubair Alam and Aurangzaib were arrested in Madina Colony and on the Superhighway for their involvement in aerial firing and drug peddling. Drugs, arms and ammunition were seized and the suspects were handed over to police for further legal action.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi