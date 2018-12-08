close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 8, 2018

Domestic production

Newspost

December 8, 2018

This refers to the letter ‘Local industries’ (December 7) by Abdul Samad Samo. As rightly mentioned, we need to encourage local production of goods for which all facilities and concessions must be made available to industrialists. The writer, however, has missed one pertinent point in this connection. For the domestic industries to grow and prosper, it is essential that the unabated inflow of foreign goods comprising luxury and unnecessary items is stopped.

The import policy in vogue for the past couple of years is extremely liberal, unrestricted and unfettered. No country in the world follows such an open-ended import policy which indiscriminately allows all types of foreign items. The unregulated policy is devastating our industries and allowing the flooding of foreign consumer goods. The government needs to amend its import policy which is devastating the country’s economy.

Shoaib Arif

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost