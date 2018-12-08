Domestic production

This refers to the letter ‘Local industries’ (December 7) by Abdul Samad Samo. As rightly mentioned, we need to encourage local production of goods for which all facilities and concessions must be made available to industrialists. The writer, however, has missed one pertinent point in this connection. For the domestic industries to grow and prosper, it is essential that the unabated inflow of foreign goods comprising luxury and unnecessary items is stopped.

The import policy in vogue for the past couple of years is extremely liberal, unrestricted and unfettered. No country in the world follows such an open-ended import policy which indiscriminately allows all types of foreign items. The unregulated policy is devastating our industries and allowing the flooding of foreign consumer goods. The government needs to amend its import policy which is devastating the country’s economy.

Shoaib Arif

Karachi