Siemens Healthineers attends moot

KARACHI: Siemens Healthineers Pakistan participated in the 34th Annual Radiology Conference (RSP) in Quetta and the 6th Nuclear Medicines Conference (PSNM) in Karachi from December 7 to 9, a statement said on Friday.

As a reliable partner in developing the healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan, Siemens Healthineers aims at enabling healthcare providers to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, and improving patient experience, all enabled by digitalising healthcare, it added.

Khurram Jameel, CEO and MD of Siemens Healthineers Pakistan and Afghanistan, sharing the history and contribution that the company made in the domain of healthcare and radiology in Pakistan, said: “We, at Siemens Heallthineers, are committed to understanding our patients’ needs. We understand the challenges clinicians face and have focused on providing empowering solutions to them.”