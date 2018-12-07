Martyred soldier laid to rest

BANNU: A soldier Wajidur Rehman, who had embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Balochistan, was laid to rest with state honours at his ancestral graveyard in Domail area of the Bannu district on Thursday.

A large number of people attended his funeral prayers. Deputy Commandant 116 Brigade Col Hanif placed a floral wreath on the grave of the martyred soldier.