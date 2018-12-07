close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

Martyred soldier laid to rest

National

December 7, 2018

BANNU: A soldier Wajidur Rehman, who had embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Balochistan, was laid to rest with state honours at his ancestral graveyard in Domail area of the Bannu district on Thursday.

A large number of people attended his funeral prayers. Deputy Commandant 116 Brigade Col Hanif placed a floral wreath on the grave of the martyred soldier.

