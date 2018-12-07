‘Border fencing almost complete’

MIRANSHAH: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7th Division Major General Mumtaz Hussain said Thursday that Pakistan has almost completed fencing on its side at Ghulam Khan border with Afghanistan to curb the militancy and illegal movement of migrants.

In a meeting with a delegation of local journalists here, he said that his top most priority was to maintain peace and resolve the grievances of the local people.

Later, the journalists visited Ghulam Khan border and oversaw the pace of work on border fencing.

Briefing the journalists, Commandant Frontier Constabulary Colonel Shahzad said that most of the work on installation of barbed wire had already been completed while work on the remaining portion would be over soon.