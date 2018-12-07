close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
Child assaulted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

DASKA: A seveny-year-old child was sexually assaulted in the area of Motra police on Thursday. The son of Yaseen was playing in a street when accused Luqman took him to a home and assaulted him.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Three bandits snatched cash, a cell phone and gold jewellery from a man in the area of city police on Thursday.Rizwan and his sister were going to Gujranwala when three gunmen intercepted them and deprived them of cash, a cell phone and jewellery.

