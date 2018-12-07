Child assaulted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: A seveny-year-old child was sexually assaulted in the area of Motra police on Thursday. The son of Yaseen was playing in a street when accused Luqman took him to a home and assaulted him.
CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Three bandits snatched cash, a cell phone and gold jewellery from a man in the area of city police on Thursday.Rizwan and his sister were going to Gujranwala when three gunmen intercepted them and deprived them of cash, a cell phone and jewellery.
