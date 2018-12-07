‘Govt decisions troubling traders’

Islamabad : Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) said the decisions of the government has confused masses and worried the troubled business community which is not good for the country.

The unprecedented appreciation of US dollar will not add to the popularity of the government while sinking rupee will damage the reputation of the party in power, it said.

Lack of clarity resulting in the stock market crash and other negative indicators may become a threat to the government which has failed to provide any relief to the masses, said ICST Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that the government continues to bank on slogans claims and now it has decided to pledge national assets to tackle circular debt which indicates that it is following the policies of the former cabal.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that masses have become increasingly restless while the business community is nervous as nobody knows who is taking important decisions and who is playing with the fragile economy.