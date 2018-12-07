Riphah convocation

Islamabad: Riphah International University Chancellor held its 13th convocation at Jinnah Convention Centre. The chancellor, Hassan Muhammad Khan presided over the convocation. He congratulated the leadership, faculty and management of the University for achieving its target and hope they will continue efforts to maintain this position.

He paid tributes to the founder chancellor of the university late Maj Gen (r) Muhammad Zulfiqar Ali Khan TI(M), and said all the success has been achieved, due to his vision.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Riphah International University, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed welcomed the chancellor, deans, teachers, parents and students at the convocation of the university.

More than 1200 graduates and post graduates and PhD students of the university were awarded degrees at the convocation. They belonged to various faculties including Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Management Sciences, Engineering and Applied Sciences, Computing, Social Sciences and Humanities, Basic Sciences, Media Science, Systems Engineering and Public Policy.

In all, 29 Zulfiqar Gold Medals and 64 Chancellor Gold Medals were awarded to the graduates and post graduates for obtaining top positions in the examinations and securing distinction for their best performance in the academic field in various disciplines.