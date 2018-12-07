Anti-encroachment drive continues in Lahore

LAHORE: District Administration Lahore has demolished a triple-storey plaza, consisting of more than 60 shops and godowns in the Alamgir area of Shah Alam Market in an anti-encroachment operation consecutively going on 4th day and retrieved seven marla state land.

The district administration commenced its operation on fourth day from the Alamgir area of Shah Alam Market and demolished a triple-storey plaza. There were total 60 shops and some gowdowns on the upper portion of the plaza and all of them had been razed with heavy machinery.

AC City Ahmed Raza Butt led the operation while police personals were also present on this occasion to avert any untoward incident. It is estimated that each shop of razed plaza was worth Rs20 million. Earlier in the morning, the district administration accomplished its operation in Shoe Market of Shah Alam Market and removed encroachments from verandas.

In another operation on the LHC direction, the district administration launched its operation in Mian Mir graveyard and demolished cemented structures. Two shops and three rooms constructed on graveyard land were demolished with heavy machinery.

AC Cantt Umer Hayat Gondal led the operation of Mian Mir graveyard. In another operation in G-Block, Model Town graveyard, district administration demolished all permanent structures in graveyard and completed the anti-encroachment operation by retrieving 11 kanal graveyard land.

Furthermore, district administration issued its anti-encroachment operation report. As per report, district administration has retrieved 7,000 kanal state land of agriculture and commercial nature worth Rs22 billion along with registration of 175 FIRs against land grabbers. The district administration also issued warning to 4,973 shopkeepers on placing goods outside their shops. It is worth mentioning that district administration commenced operation from 2nd October. DC Lahore Ms Saleha Saeed said that anti-encroachment operation would continue with success.