Sindh govt making trackers mandatory for motorbikes

KARACHI: The Sindh Transport Department has forwarded a summary to the chief minister seeking installation of trackers in all new and old motorcycles in the province.

The transport department forwarded the summary to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for approval, after which an amendment would be brought to Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1965.

The amended bill would then be tabled in the Sindh Assembly for approval.

"No person shall ride a motorcycle without a functional tracker of the specification, and installed in a manner as may be prescribed," the transport department sought in the summary forwarded to CM Shah.

"Provided that the government may specify the date of applicability of this section to any kind of category or class of motorcycles in any territory", the summary added.

Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Awais Qadir Shah said companies and showroom owners will be asked to ensure installation of trackers. He said action would be taken against motorists riding bikes without trackers. Shah said the decision was made to avoid motorcycle theft in the province. He further said the Excise Department would only register a motorcycle, if it had the tracker installed.

The minister said all concerned departments will be directed to ensure installation of trackers in all motorbikes in Karachi. Bike theft is one of the most common street crimes in Karachi with hundreds of motorcycles stolen or snatched every month.