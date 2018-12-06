Chohan rules out deal between govt, Zardari

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has ruled out any deal between the government and Asif Ali Zardari. Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly here on Wednesday, he said model Ayyan Ali had agreed to record a statement against Zardari and it had frustrated the PPP leadership. That was the reason the PPP was issuing statements against the government. To a question, he said Shahbaz Sharif could not be made head of the Public Accounts Committee because he was involved in corruption.