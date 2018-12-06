Dacoits loot houses, cash in 21 hits

GUJRANWALA: Dacoits and thieves took away cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 21 hits here on Wednesday. Waqas was deprived of Rs40,000, gold ornaments and a cellphone at gunpoint in Sadr Gujranwala police precincts; at Jinnah Road, swindlers took away Rs0.1 million cash from a woman; some armed men intercepted Basharat in Ahmed Nagar police precincts and looted Rs70,000 and two cellphones and in Sohdra, robbers looted Rs0.2 million, gold ornaments and a cellphone from Ejaz. In Khiali area, armed men barged into the shop of Aqeel and looted Rs27,000 and valuables; in Ali Pur Chattha, Aftab was deprived of Rs150,000, gold rings and a cellphone at gunpoint; in Cantt area, dacoits took away Rs37,000 and a cellphone from Shahid; in Gakhar Mandi, bandits snatched Rs0.3 million, gold ornaments and a cellphone from Gulfam; Farooq was deprived of Rs0.1 million, gold ornaments and a cellphone at gunpoint in Wahndo police precincts; in Sadr area of Wazirabad, armed men entered a house and looted Rs0.2 million, 2500 Dirham, gold ornaments and other valuables; in Aroop area, swindlers took away Rs25,000 and a gold locket from a woman; in Kamoke, Riaz was deprived of Rs50,000 and a cellphone at gunpoint; in Wahndo area, dacoits took away Rs110,000, gold chain and two cellphones from Abu Bakar and in Sadr Gujranwala police precincts, bandits looted Rs40,000 and a gold chain from Amir. Some unknown thieves swept away the houses of Abdullah, Hamid, Irfan and Asif while the cars of Tahir and Shahid and the motorcycle of Asim were stolen from different areas.