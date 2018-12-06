Sweden expresses desire to invest in education

Islamabad : Sweden is very keen on investing in education, academia, business development sector, Information Technology and telecom sector in Pakistan to further enhance the bilateral relation and assistance.

This was stated by Swedish Ambassador Ingrid Johansson during a meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam in his office here on Tuesday.

The ambassador informed the adviser about the socio-political situation in Sweden and the efforts of Sweden in environmental protection and pollution reduction by transforming the energy sector from non-renewable sources to renewable sources like solar and wind energy.

She said Sweden was in the lead in the European Union league in exporting renewable energy to the neighbouring countries which gives a substantial boost to the GDP.

Highlighting the European Union Legislation on Environment, which envisages the reduction of Greenhouse Gases emission below 40%, she said that Sweden is strictly complying with the European Union protocol on environmental protection.

Ms Ingrid said hers was a small territorial country with a population of ten million but had a higher GDP than Pakistan because we set on quality education, capacity building and sustainable development.

"We are very keen in investing in education, academia, business development sector, Information Technology and telecom sector to further enhance relations with and assistance to Pakistan," she said.

The adviser informed the visitor about Pakistan's efforts in environmental protection and his upcoming visit to Katowice, Poland, for 24th Conference of the Parties of the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-24).

He said in the COP-24 meeting, he would represent Pakistan efforts on adaptation, mitigation, climate finance and billion tree plantation project, he further highlighted the hazardous impact of global warming on glaciers in Pakistan. "The melting of glaciers results in Glacial Lake Outburst Flood, which is very dangerous as the failing of the ice walls containing the reservoir sends entire lakes down to inhabited areas blow and thus causing damage to public life and property," he said.