Pak Army to train disabled persons

SKARDU: International disables day was observed with great fervour like other parts of the country across Gilgit Baltistan. The main event was arranged by Karakuram Disable Forum at Skardu where Force Commander Northern Areas Major General Ehsan Mehmud and Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Capt (R) Muhammad Khuram Aga were the chief guests.

On the occasion chief guest Major General Ehsan Mehmud said that disable persons are able person for us and they have same rights and privileges as others have in the society. He lauded the Karakuram Disable Forum (KDF) and its President Hassan Balti who always remained active for the welfare of special persons.

General Ehsan further said that special persons must be economically independent so that their lives should be peaceful and joyful for this purpose. Pakistan Army is going to import skill development training for the fifty to hundred disable persons at Skardu which would be certified and the trained person can apply for job with a confidence and ability.

He said he is always available for KDF with a view to uplift of the special persons. On the occasion Commander FCNA Ehsan Mehmud presented Rs360000 to the KDF and gifts to the office bearers of KDF. Addressing the event Chief Secretary Khuram Aga said that he directed all Commissioners to make sure 2% quota in jobs for the disable persons in government departments.