Thu Dec 06, 2018
December 6, 2018

Honour killings

Newspost

A girl and her fiancé were killed allegedly by their family members on the basis that the couple had taken a selfie together. Perpetrators of this horrendous crime must be brought to book. It is unfortunate to see that in Pakistani society, only a little has been done to fight honour killings.

This holdover from ancient customs has put the lives of both men and women in danger. In the absence of strong laws, people who commit such horrific crimes roam scot free. We need to take effective steps to confront the menace and eradicate it from our country.

Ayesha Mumtaz

Karachi

