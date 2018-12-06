Pace of progress

The PTI-led government’s first 100 days are over. So far the performance of the incumbent government leaves much to be desired. People’s confidence in Imran Khan’s leadership is waning. His choice of people for ministerial and other appointments is a poor reflection on his ability to select the right man for the right job. The slow pace of progress on some of the projects and no progress at all on most is another major letdown one which the people didn’t expect from the PTI.

Claiming ignorance of ground realities in financial and other matters is an admission of poor preparation prior to the elections. The flight of the dollar and slide of the stock exchange index are reflective of the shoddy planning, lack of vision and arbitrary actions of the government. It is time the authorities concerned looked into all the matters seriously and took immediate actions to resolve the myriad problems being faced by hapless citizens.

Babar Masood

Rawalpindi