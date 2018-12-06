2018 Hockey World Cup: Pakistan hold Malaysia to stay alive

KARACHI: Pakistan held Malaysia to a 1-1 draw in their Pool D match of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

In their next matches, Malaysia play Germany and Pakistan meet Holland. The two matches will decide which two teams qualify for the next stage. Both Pakistan and Malaysia fought well but were rather defensive as no goal was scored in the first three quarters.

Pakistan finally struck in the 51st minute when forward Muhammad Atiq, having received a pass from skipper Rizwan Senior, dodged a defender and then the goalkeeper to put Pakistan ahead.

Malaysia launched a counter-attack, which resulted in a penalty corner. Pakistan protested and went for referral. The third umpire changed the decision and gave Pakistan a free hit.Malaysia again attacked Pakistan’s goal, and got another penalty corner.

Faizal Saari found the top right corner of the goal post as Imran Butt had no chance to stop the ball. Both teams tried their best to score, but no more goal could be scored.

Earlier, the match began at a fair pace. Both teams concentrated on defense. Malaysia managed 19 circle entries with seven shots on the goal post. Pakistan managed just as many shots on the goal post off 16 circle entries. Pakistan got four PCs. Malaysia got six.Faizal was declared the man of the match.