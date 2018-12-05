close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
December 5, 2018

Old enmity claims life

National

December 5, 2018

SARGODHA: A man was shot dead over an old enmity in the precincts of Jauharabad police on Tuesday. According to police, Mudassar Nazar of Dhadhar village had an enmity with Muhammad Ali over litigation of a murder case. Mudassar allegedly shot dead Muhammad Ali when he was riding a motorbike in his village. The police are investigating.

Anti-encroachment operation: The district administration and tehsil municipal administration (TMA) resumed an anti-encroachment operation on Tuesday to remove encroachments from the city areas. The authorities also issued deadline and warnings to the violators for removing encroachments voluntarily.

