Pakistan assures US of steadfast support for Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday assured US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad of Pakistan’s steadfast support for a negotiated settlement in the war-torn Afghanistan. Leading a delegation, Khalilzad met with Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua at the Foreign Office here.

The talks however remained inconclusive.

Islamabad had earlier welcomed a belated realisation from Washington that the Afghan war had cost both the countries. On Monday, Pakistan welcomed the US decision asking it to explore opportunities to work together and renew partnership, especially in bringing peace in Afghanistan and finding a closure to the 17-year-old war.

“Since Pakistan has always advocated a political settlement to end war in Afghanistan, the US decision is welcomed. Pakistan reiterates its commitment to play a facilitation role in good faith. Peace and stability in Afghanistan remains a shared responsibility,” is Pakistan’s policy as conveyed to the US.

No formal statement was issued by the Foreign Office after the deliberations except for two Tweets by the spokesman in which he pointed out that Ambassador Khalilzad “reiterated President Trump’s desire to seek Pakistan’s cooperation for peace and stability in Afghanistan”. One thing is clear that on this visit at least the ‘do more’ mantra of getting rid of Afghan Taliban will not be heard. This time the US wants Pakistan to bring them round so that it could talk to them.

It is expected that a statement would be issued by the US Embassy at the conclusion of Khalilzad’s visit.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua headed Pakistan’s team at the Foreign Office and both sides were joined by officials from diplomatic, security and defense services.

“Peace & Political settlement in Afghanistan were discussed,” was all that the spokesman was willing to Tweet.

Ahead of Tuesday’s talks, The Telegraph reported that the head of Taliban had summoned his political envoys to Pakistan for consultations with the movement's leadership, ahead of a new round of tentative talks with America to kick-start a peace process.

Earlier in October, Khalilzad had held his second direct talks with the six members of Afghan Taliban in Qatar as the US State Department underlined the desire to push forward the Afghan peace process.

The US envoy is expected to meet with the Prime Minister and Army Chief.

Khalilzad has his work cut out for him a day after President Trump in his first letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan asked for assistance and facilitation in achieving a negotiated settlement to the 17-year Afghan war.

Earlier the US State Department announced that Khalilzad will also travel to Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in a stepped-up effort to find a peaceful end to the Afghan war.

"He will meet with Afghan government officials and other interested parties to support and facilitate an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan, empowering the Afghan people to decide their nation’s fate” said the statement.

Not a popular figure in Pakistan because of his hawkish attitude towards Pakistan when he was serving in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi had cautioned him to be more ‘sensitive’ towards Pakistan than he had been before he took office as the Special Ambassador for Afghanistan.

Not to be left behind was Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, who responded to a Tweet from Khalilzad by saying, "bring a less arrogant and hostile mindset when you visit Islamabad [this time]".

Khalilzad had tweeted, “And I’m off again: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Watch this space for updates on our efforts to support & facilitate an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan”.