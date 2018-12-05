close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
AFP
December 5, 2018

Paris police force postponement of PSG game

Sports

AFP
December 5, 2018

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain’s home Ligue 1 game against Montpellier on Saturday has been postponed after a request from police in the French capital, the club said on Tuesday.

The match was due to be played at 4:00 pm (1500 GMT) at the Parc des Princes. No reason was given for the postponement but it is likely to be down to security concerns.It is one of two games scheduled for Saturday in the French top flight to be called off, with authorities in Toulouse also requesting that the local team’s game against Lyon that evening be called off.Paris has been the scene of protests for three weekends running from “yellow vest” demonstrators unhappy at planned fuel tax rises, but unrest has spread across the country.

