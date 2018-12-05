Tiny tots pay homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Islamabad : In connection with the month of Rabi-ul-Awal, the Montessori Section of Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School organised a ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ where tiny tots from play group to class three paid homage to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

A large number of school students participated in the ‘milad’. During the ‘milad’, students and faculty members engaged in recitation of the Holy Quran, recitation of soul enriching ‘naats’, ‘duroods’ and ‘salam’. Students also shared inspiring stories from prophet’s life, along with ever benefiting ‘hadiths’.

Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School Association General Secretary Malik Nisar Ahmad and Executive Member, Imad ul Hassan Abbasi attended the ceremony.

The tiny tots delivered heart-warming speeches on ‘Seerat un Nabi’ surprising many with their way of expression.

In his remarks, Principal Prof Naseem Ejaz applauded the efforts of Montessori Section Head Shazia Kanwal, teachers and the students for the relentless efforts for the successful conduct of the event. “This ‘milad’ expressed our love and reverence for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). Our Prophet (peace be upon him) had perfect character,” he added.

At the end of ‘milad’ a special ‘dua’ was made for good health of all participant and their families, bright future of students, good fortune of Muslims all over the globe, and prosperity of Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School and Pakistan. After ‘dua’, sweets were distributed among the participants.