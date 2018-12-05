Hockey World Cup: PTV not telecasting Pakistan matches

KARACHI: Hockey is Pakistan’s national game and the country has had great record at the highest level in the game, but the state-owned sports channel is not televising the matches of World Cup which is being played in India.

Pakistan are participating in the event after a big gap of eight years, as they failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2014.Informed sources said that PHF had contacted PTV high-ups and informed them about the importance of the event but to no avail.

Pakistan have won four World Cups, three Olympic gold medals, and many other international events. Hockey lovers have demanded that PM Imran Khan take notice of this and direct the state-owned channel to broadcast the remaining matches of Pakistan. Germany beat Pakistan in their first match of the event 1-0. They will play their second match, against Malaysia, on Wednesday (today).