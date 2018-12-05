close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

Hockey World Cup: PTV not telecasting Pakistan matches

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

KARACHI: Hockey is Pakistan’s national game and the country has had great record at the highest level in the game, but the state-owned sports channel is not televising the matches of World Cup which is being played in India.

Pakistan are participating in the event after a big gap of eight years, as they failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2014.Informed sources said that PHF had contacted PTV high-ups and informed them about the importance of the event but to no avail.

Pakistan have won four World Cups, three Olympic gold medals, and many other international events. Hockey lovers have demanded that PM Imran Khan take notice of this and direct the state-owned channel to broadcast the remaining matches of Pakistan. Germany beat Pakistan in their first match of the event 1-0. They will play their second match, against Malaysia, on Wednesday (today).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports