Amir replaces Shoaib for PFF election

KARACHI: Director General of human rights wing of the Supreme Court Amir Salim Rana has been appointed by the Supreme Court as focal person for holding the December 12 elections of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

He has replaced Shoaib Shaheen, a senior advocate, who decided to quit due to some reservations the PFF had expressed about him. The PFF had filed a CM in the Supreme Court a few days ago and on Tuesday the court set aside most of the pleas made by the federation about the electoral list and the election schedule which had been prepared by Shoaib.

The apex court ruled on Tuesday that the elections would be held as per schedule and according to the electoral list prepared by the Shoaib. PFF sources claimed the RO had changed the electoral list under which the June 2015 PFF elections had been held at Changla Galli, Abbottabad.

The sources said that the PFF also had reservations over the induction of Army (national women champion club) in the electoral list. According to PFF sources, Balochistan United had the right to vote. The PFF also had reservations over the arbitration conducted by RO on the issue of Islamabad Football Association (IFA) and Pakistan Football Referees Association (PFRA).

The sources said only PFF could arbitrate in such matters.The PFF also has reservations over two new names in the three-member list which has been submitted by the Punjab Football Association (PFA) with the RO.

The PFF sources also said that PFF chief Faisal Saleh Hayat is expected to stay away from the elections. The sources said that the PFF had not received nomination papers for which December 4 had been fixed as the last date.

Nomination papers for various posts will be submitted on Wednesday (today) and Thursday (tomorrow). This correspondent also learnt that PFF has informed FIFA about the situation. The PFF informed the apex court on Tuesday that FIFA and AFC would not recognise the PFF elections if held against its constitution.