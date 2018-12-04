IGP says tourists to get full security

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salahuddin Khan Mehsud on Monday visited the Heritage Trail in the heart of Peshawar where he attended a detailed briefing about the old historical places and buildings.

Director Archeology Dr Abdul Samad briefed the IGP about the centuries-old buildings and historical places— Gor Khathri Archaeological Complex, temple therein, vintage fire brigade engine, Sethi House, famous old inn and other buildings carrying historical importance.

The IGP directed the subordinate police officials present on the occasion to depute qualified cops at these historical places and buildings for duty ensure foolproof security to the local as well as foreign tourists to promote tourism.

Talking to the media at the Sethi House, the IGP said foolproof security would be provided to tourists at all tourist resorts and historical places in Peshawar valley, Hazara, Malakand and elsewhere in KP.

The IGP said law and order had improved a lot while the war against terrorism was apparently coming to its logical end. He said foreign tourists would face no difficulties and hardships for getting non-objection certificate from the police and that they would be extended all facilities.