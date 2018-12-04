close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
Egyptian Ambassador calls on COAS

National

A
APP
RAWALPINDI: Ahmed Muhammad Fadel Yacoub, Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan on Monday visited General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and Pak-Egypt relations came under discussion.

