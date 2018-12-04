Egyptian Ambassador calls on COAS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Ahmed Muhammad Fadel Yacoub, Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan on Monday visited General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and Pak-Egypt relations came under discussion.
