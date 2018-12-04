Sugarcane growers protest outside DC Office

JHANG: A large number of sugarcane farmers Monday staged a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner Office against mill owners for allegedly delaying crushing season.

On the call of Kisan Board Pakistan, the protesters reached the demonstration site on tractor-trolleys carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans for their demands. They raised slogans against the government and district administration for allegedly showing soft corner to sugar mills owners. They appealed to the Prime Minister and the Punjab Chief Minister for their intervention in starting the sugarcane crushing season. They said the delay in starting of crushing of sugarcane would affect the cultivation process of wheat. The growers alleged that the mill owners wanted to force farmers to sell their sugarcane crop at a throwaway price through middlemen. The traffic on the district courts road was disrupted because of the protest.Later, on the assurance of DC Shaukat Ali, they ended the demonstration.

2 DOCTORS PROMOTED: The Punjab government Monday promoted two doctors of Jhang DHQ Hospital to the next rank of senior consultant on regular basis. According to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department Dr Farooq Ahmed Khan, ophthalmologist surgeon, has been promoted to the rank of senior consultant (BPS-19) and Dr Ghulam Yaseen, orthopedic surgeon, to the rank of senior consultant (BPS-19) of DHQ hospital Jhang.