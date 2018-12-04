One dies in youth soccer team bus mishap in US

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: A charter bus carrying a youth football team crashed and overturned in the southern US state of Arkansas early Monday, leaving one child dead and 40 other people, mostly children, injured, police said. The bus was returning to Memphis, Tennessee from a championship game in Dallas, Texas when it crashed west of Benton, Arkansas, the state police said.
WASHINGTON: A charter bus carrying a youth football team crashed and overturned in the southern US state of Arkansas early Monday, leaving one child dead and 40 other people, mostly children, injured, police said. The bus was returning to Memphis, Tennessee from a championship game in Dallas, Texas when it crashed west of Benton, Arkansas, the state police said.