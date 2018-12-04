close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
One dies in youth soccer team bus mishap in US

Sports

AFP
December 4, 2018

WASHINGTON: A charter bus carrying a youth football team crashed and overturned in the southern US state of Arkansas early Monday, leaving one child dead and 40 other people, mostly children, injured, police said. The bus was returning to Memphis, Tennessee from a championship game in Dallas, Texas when it crashed west of Benton, Arkansas, the state police said.

