Tue Dec 04, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

Indian team calls on Pervaiz

Lahore

A 10-member delegation of the Indian Medical Association headed by its President Professor Ravi Wankhadeker called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi on Monday and conveyed to him a goodwill message from Indian Punjab Chief Minister Captain (R) Amarinder Singh on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

