Indian team calls on Pervaiz

A 10-member delegation of the Indian Medical Association headed by its President Professor Ravi Wankhadeker called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi on Monday and conveyed to him a goodwill message from Indian Punjab Chief Minister Captain (R) Amarinder Singh on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.
