‘Zawaal Di Ghari’ stirs conscience

LAHORE: “Zawaal Di Ghari”, (The Hour of Decline), the latest collection of selected Punjabi poems by renowned intellectual, politician, and chairman World Punjabi Congress, Fakhar Zaman, is refreshing experience in the otherwise literarily stagnant and fast decaying society.

“Zawal Di Ghari”, presents more than 90 short poems of Fakhar Zaman, most of which are more of a question pointed towards us all and yet some are a monologue about his personal losses and observations.

‘Infested’ with symbolism, as it has been a favourite ‘Modus Operandi’ of all the men & women of letters (especially poets) who have stirred the conscience of any society, Fakhar Zaman has expressed his feelings along with the ground realities as a progressive writer would do. He has confronted many difficult situations as an important political figure as well as a highly sensitive & progressive intellectual writer as well. All the dreams and the objectives he always had and kept on fighting for all his life can be clearly seen in this collection of his poetry.

Fakhar Zaman, an ardent and ‘Die-Hard’ advocate of the legitimate place of Punjabi language, has once again, put his heart and soul in advancing the cause of Punjabi in his peculiar and a very subtle style in his poems. The hardships and the humiliations faced by the marginalised, and the reflection of weak but continuous struggle by the progressive entities for the down-trodden, as well as his mother language, is quite evident in his poems. The collection of Fakhar’s poetry “Zawal Di Ghari” also reveals the Real Fakhar Zaman, the intellectual with a very patient exterior but having an ever restless soul.