Navy pull off fifth win in PPFL

KARACHI: Navy pulled off their fifth win when they overpowered spirited Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) 2-1 in their crucial match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at Korangi Baloch Football Ground on Monday.

Following incisive rallies from both wings, Farhanullah provided lead to Navy in the 44th minute. At half time, Navy were leading 1-0.

In the second half, a gruelling fight was witnessed with both sides making concerted efforts. SNGPL, playing their first season of the top-tier league, levelled the score through Aleem whose header on a corner kick went into the net.

But the experienced Navy kept the pressure up and took the decisive lead through Abdul Haq, whose pile-driver from 36 yards went into the net. Navy now have 18 points from 15 meetings.The loss left SNGPL struggling at 12 points from 14 appearances.On Tuesday (today), holders K-Electric take on Karachi Port Trust (KPT) here at the KMC Stadium.