WAPDA retain National Women hockey title

KARACHI: WAPDA, the long standing national champions, retained the title at the 30th National Women Hockey Championships as they beat Punjab Colours 4-0 in the final at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, according to the reports received here on Monday.

Having many internationals, WAPDA were the favourites having won all their matches with ease, including a 5-0 victory over Punjab Colours in the pool game.Punjab made early inroads and had a couple of chances in the early minutes. The defending champions settled down and from their first penalty corner, Pakistan’s ace PC expert Ishrat Abbas sounded the board with her trademark angular flat hit.

In the first quarter both sides wasted a PC each.The second quarter saw almost complete domination of WAPDA and the ball mostly remained in the opponents’ half. No less than six chances were squandered by them. Punjab net minder Tahira, later declared the tournament’s best goalkeeper, shone under the bar.

Just after the change of the sides, Sana Allahditta put it in from a very close range.After conceding the second goal, Punjab enjoyed a good spell earning two penalty corners, but failed to score.

In the dying minutes of the third quarter, Sana scored twice to complete her hat trick. First she pounced upon a PC rebound and soon after capped a move from right. Last quarter was the most evenly contested. Both sides had chances, open play and PCs. But it ended 4-0 for WAPDA.

Earlier, the playoff for the third position saw an exciting game between Army and HEC. Army won 3-2HEC twice came from behind to equalise but couldn’t neutralise Army’s third goal.WAPDA received Rs50,000, while Punjab Colours got richer by Rs25,000.Chief guest AVM Irfan Ahmed announced Rs50,000 for the winners and Rs25,000 each for the runners-up and the third-placed Army. Player of the Tournament: Hammra Latif (WAPDA)Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Tahira Islam (Punjab).