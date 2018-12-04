Indonesian Embassy distributes wheel chairs

Islamabad: The Indonesian Embassy, Islamabad in collaboration of Saaya Association organised on Monday a lively programme to observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and distributed wheel-chairs.

The event was organised in connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Chairperson of the Indonesian Women Association Rita Berlinia Amri and other members of the association, President Saaya Association Asim Raza, persons with disabilities attended the event.