Sterling dives

LONDON: Pound sterling gave up all its early gains and dived to its lowest level since the end of October, as growing concerns about British parliamentary approval for a proposed Brexit deal prompted investors to sell the currency, Reuters reported on Monday. A broad rally across global stocks and risky currencies had lifted the pound in early trade after U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day ceasefire in their trade dispute to try to resolve their differences.
