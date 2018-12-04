close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MD
Monitoring Desk
December 4, 2018

Sterling dives

Business

MD
Monitoring Desk
December 4, 2018

LONDON: Pound sterling gave up all its early gains and dived to its lowest level since the end of October, as growing concerns about British parliamentary approval for a proposed Brexit deal prompted investors to sell the currency, Reuters reported on Monday. A broad rally across global stocks and risky currencies had lifted the pound in early trade after U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day ceasefire in their trade dispute to try to resolve their differences.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business