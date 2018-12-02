Dollar hike should be investigated: Zubair

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N has demanded investigation into shocking rise in dollar value against Pakistani rupee. Speaking to media here, PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair said dollar rate increased by Rs11 in one day, which has never happened before. He said continuous rise in dollar value is badly damaging the country’s economy. The former Sindh governor said alarming rise in inflation has perturbed the poor. He said the PML-N government took difficult decisions in first hundred days of its government and the international organisations lauded those measures. “We didn’t tell other countries that the previous ruling party looted everything,” he added. Zubair said Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the event of the PTI government’s 100-day performance at Convention Centre in Islamabad told lies regarding foreign debt.