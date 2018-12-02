IG forms body for Mansha Bomb victims

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi has constituted a four-member committee, headed by Lahore Sadr SP Ali Raza, to provide quick relief to the victims of illegal land occupations by accused Mansha Bomb.

Investigation SP Muhammad Rashid Hidayat and two members from LDA and Revenue Department are members of the committee. The Sadr SP will hold open court once a week and listen to the complaints of affectees.

The complaints of the aggrieved persons will be sent to the departments concerned for further legal proceedings.

The IG will supervise the committee. Moreover, a special cell has also been established at the office of Waqas Nazeer, Lahore operations DIG, where the aggrieved persons may contact the focal person, ADIG Ahmad Saleem, on the contact numbers 0300-8437298 and 042-99214888.

Police centres: Police have facilitated more than 7,000 citizens in seven facilitations centres of the City.

This was stated in the weekly report of the facilitation centres set up at DIG operations office, Town Hall, Gulberg, Iqbal Town, Hall Road, Bhatti Gate and Arfa Karim Tower.

Senior police officers visit the facilitation centres to ensure best services to the citizens. Citizens’ feedback got on a daily basis. Police are taking more initiatives to facilitate more and more citizens at the facilitation centres.

e-challan: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has signed an accord with the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for receipt of payment initially associated with e-challan fines.

PSCA COO Akbar Nasir Khan and NBP SEVP Shahid Saeed Khan signed the agreement for the banking services for the e-ticketed motorists. The citizens would be able to make their e-challan payments at National Bank of Pakistan cash counters from December 17.

The citizen may have an android application and ATM payment solution soon as promised by the NBP technical team.

Bank of Punjab is already facilitating the motorists in payment of fines, said a PSCA spokesperson.