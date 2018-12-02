Voters list unveiled for PFF election

KARACHI: Shoaib Shaheen, the Returning Officer (RO) appointed by the Supreme Court for conducting the elections of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), on Saturday unveiled the voters list for the elections which will be held on December 12 in Islamabad.

“In pursuance of the order of the august Supreme Court of Pakistan dated 14-11-2008 and as per nominations received from the affiliated units (right of vote) of PFF the following members of Congress are hereby notified, who will participate in the PFF elections 2018,” the notification issued by RO said.

Shoaib, also a senior advocate, has also convened a meeting of the PFF Congress at the Supreme Court building Islamabad on December 4. He will brief the congress members about the electoral process.

Nomination forms for various seats of the PFF will be issued on Monday (tomorrow) and Tuesday.

Voters list: Punjab Football Association (PFA): Mohammad Naveed Haider Khan, Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar, Faqir Mohammad, Sindh Football Association (SFA): Syed Khadim Ali Shah, Saleem Sheikh, Anwar Qureshi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association (KPFA): Syed Zahir Shah, Mohammad Nauman, Mohammad Saleem, Balochistan Football Association (BFA): Haji Saeed Ahmed, Ayaz Zahoor, Mohammad Jan Marri, Islamabad Football Association (IFA): Chaudhry Mohammad Saleem, WAPDA: Lt Col (retd) Raja Asif Mehdi, Railways: Noor-Uddin Dawar, PIA: Syed Basharat Ali, Police: Waseem Ahmed Khan, Higher Education Commission (HEC): Mohammad Faisal Butt, Army: Major Syed Ghayyur Ali Hamdani, Pakistan Air Force (PAF): Group Captain Naushir Khan, Navy: Captain Nasir Mehmood, Pakistan Football Referees Association (PFRA): Qazi Asif, Army (national women champion team): Nisha Ashraf.