Lahore to host one of first rounds of Hockey Series Open

KARACHI: Pakistan will finally be staging an international hockey event after the International Hockey Federation (FIH) granted one of the first rounds of the “Hockey Series Open” to the country.

A minimum of 15 teams will qualify for one of three separate Hockey Series finals, said a press release.

Each of the finals will have eight teams and will take place throughout the world, with berths of the Olympic Qualification events up for grabs.

The round allotted to Pakistan will be played at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore from December 17-22.

Events at this level are continent-based. The teams from Asia are Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan and Nepal.

Pakistan national team won’t be participating in the event as the Greenshirts have been selected among nine countries for the FIH Pro League, starting from January 2019.

The points earned by Pakistan won’t be counted in deciding the positions in the competition.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the names of 115 players for the preparatory camp for the tournament.The camp will be held at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium from Monday (tomorrow).