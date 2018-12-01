close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

PTI govt not different from past rulers: Siraj

National

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said that government’s performance so far had proved that PTI was not different from its predecessors and had nothing except hollow slogans and tall claims in its store.

The party that came to power promising building Pakistan like Madina State and freeing it from foreign loans had disappointed the people, he said while delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid.

Sirajul Haq said that fresh devaluation of rupee would result into a flood of price-hike besides enhancing the quantum of internal and foreign loans of the country. It was a tragedy that despite the presence of 57 Muslims states, India and Israel were killing Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine and the Rohingya Muslims were being annihilated in Myanmar. A graveyard-like silence prevailed over the entire Muslim world, he deplored.

Meanwhile, Senator Sirajul Haq has convened a special meeting of JI Central Executive Committee on Saturday (today) at Mansoora. The two-day meeting will deliberate over the prevailing political situation of the country and decide its future line of action.

