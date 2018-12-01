close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
December 1, 2018

Rs250.44m Karak Council budget presented

December 1, 2018

KARAK: Tehsil Nazim Maulana Mehboob Janan presented annual deficit budget for the year 2018-19 with total outlay Rs250.44 million and resolved to look for new resources to increase the revenue of the Karak tehsil municipal administration.

The budget session was held on Friday, with convener Haji Jehanzeb Khattak in the chair. All the members of the council attended the meeting. The tehsil nazim presented the budget with a total outlay of Rs250.44 million and said that Rs160.65 million would be non-developmental budget and Rs90.74 million would be developmental budget to be spent on the uplift projects. He claimed that the deficit of the budget would be fulfilled from other resources to be generated.

