Sat Dec 01, 2018
MD
Monitoring Desk
December 1, 2018

Aleema says she inherited wealth

Top Story

MD
Monitoring Desk
December 1, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has said that she has got all that wealth in inheritance from maternal, paternal sides and parents. Plus she herself earned money by working. Aleema Khan said this while speaking in Geo’s Aaaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath on Friday night.

She said that she is a private citizen not a public office holder and she can submit her reply where ever she deems she has to. She said she is being questioned about her wealth and source(s) of income. She said she herself not only worked and earned money but she also inherited from parents, maternal and paternal sides.

Aleema said it is very painful when people accuse her father of indulging in malpractices. They talk about the person whose credentials are beyond any doubt. Her father never bribed anyone what to talk of taking bribe. She said she is answerable to God and will submit her reply in court whenever she is asked to do so.

